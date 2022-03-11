KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmPolitical Breakdown

Keely Bosler

You’ve probably never heard of her, but Keely Bosler is a Sacramento powerhouse. She’s responsible for shaping California’s massive budget – this year, it’s clocking in at around $286 billion. Join KQED’s Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer for Political Breakdown, and a conversation with Department of Finance Director Bosler. see more
Forum

Kremlin-Targeted Journalist Roman Badanin on Russian Media Censorship

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Courtesy of Roman Badanin )

“In Russia—where there is increasing distrust of official state narratives, and an ongoing crackdown on independent media that has forced me and many others to leave the country—it is difficult to know what is true and what is fiction,” wrote Roman Badanin, former editor-in-chief of the independent Russian investigative outlet Proekt, in October 2021. Badanin has been targeted by the Russian government for his investigative reporting, and he’s the founder and editor in chief of a news collaboration between similarly targeted reporters, Agentstvo.  He joins us to talk about censorship in Russia today and the independent Russian journalists working illegally to convey the truth.

Guests:

Roman Badanin, founder and editor-in-chief, Agentstvo; senior international fellow, Stanford JSK

