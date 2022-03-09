KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Forum
10:00 am – 11:00 amForumKQED's live call-in program presents balanced discussions of local, state, national, and world issues as well as in-depth interviews with leading figures in politics, science, entertainment, and the arts.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum
10:00 am – 11:00 amForumKQED's live call-in program presents balanced discussions of local, state, national, and world issues as well as in-depth interviews with leading figures in politics, science, entertainment, and the arts.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Gov. Newsom Announces Gas Tax Rebate in State of the State Address

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Oakland, Calif. Newsom signed legislation to extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave for workers and bolster California's support for small businesses.  (Aric Crabb/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a tax rebate to lessen the impact of rising gas prices in his State of the State address Tuesday, reiterating that California stands in solidarity with Ukraine, even as domestic energy prices increase because of the Russian invasion. We’ll look at the rebate proposal and analyze the address.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, co-host of "Political Breakdown," KQED

Sponsored