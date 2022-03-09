Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a tax rebate to lessen the impact of rising gas prices in his State of the State address Tuesday, reiterating that California stands in solidarity with Ukraine, even as domestic energy prices increase because of the Russian invasion. We’ll look at the rebate proposal and analyze the address.
Gov. Newsom Announces Gas Tax Rebate in State of the State Address
Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Oakland, Calif. Newsom signed legislation to extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave for workers and bolster California's support for small businesses. (Aric Crabb/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, co-host of "Political Breakdown," KQED
