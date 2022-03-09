KQED is a proud member of
Forum

J. Kenji López-Alt Celebrates Art and Science of Wok Cooking

Mina Kim
at 10:20 AM
 (Photo of J. Kenji López-Alt by Aubrie Pick. Cover photo by W.W. Norton & Company.)

“I like to think of cooking as a map,” writes J. Kenji López-Alt, the award-winning chef, cooking show host and author. But, he says, to learn the science and techniques that underlie a recipe is “like being given an atlas.” López-Alt’s newest book, “The Wok,” explains how to stir-fry, deep-fry, steam, simmer and braise in what he calls “the most versatile pan in your kitchen.” It also features more than 200 recipes. We’ll talk to López-Alt about what draws him to wok cooking, get his recipe tips and hear his reflections on his career so far.

Guests:

J. Kenji López-Alt, author, "The Wok: Recipes & Techniques"

