Ukraine Accuses Putin of 'Nuclear Terror' Over Power Plant Shelling

At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council Friday U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the "world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe" after Russia shelled a nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine overnight. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack "nuclear terror" and continued to press for a no-fly zone over the country, a request NATO has so far denied. As the Russian invasion extends into its second week, we'll hear the latest developments from the ground and talk about how the global community is responding, and realigning, in support of Ukraine.