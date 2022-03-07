KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

Sold Out: The Eviction Crisis

During the pandemic, so many Californians have lost their jobs, and struggled to pay rent. People have been forced to make really difficult decisions. Like choosing between buying groceries or paying the landlord. Federal, state, and local governments did put some eviction protections in place during the pandemic. And Congress handed out nearly 50 billion dollars to help people catch up on missed rent. But people still got evicted. Most of those pandemic protections were temporary. And now, things are getting worse. But evictions don't affect everyone equally. They're more likely to hit some communities harder than others. And that’s the focus of the new season of the podcast “Sold Out: Rethinking Housing in America.” We bring you the first episode from KQED housing reporters Erin Baldassari and Molly Solomon.see more
Forum

Ukraine Accuses Putin of 'Nuclear Terror' Over Power Plant Shelling

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council Friday U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the "world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe" after Russia shelled a nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine overnight. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack "nuclear terror" and continued to press for a no-fly zone over the country, a request NATO has so far denied. As the Russian invasion extends into its second week, we'll hear the latest developments from the ground and talk about how the global community is responding, and realigning, in support of Ukraine.

Guests:

Steven Pifer, William Perry fellow, Center for International Security and Cooperation, Stanford University; former ambassador to Ukraine

Richard Ensor, Ukraine correspondent, The Economist

