Forum

Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Kristi Yamaguchi (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

1992 Olympic gold medalist and world champion figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi joined Forum Live on February 25th, KQED’s in person and live-streamed event series, to talk about the scandals plaguing this year’s Olympics, anti-Asian racism and not being seen as fully American as she rose through the figure skating ranks, and her work supporting children’s literacy. We air the conversation as the Winter Paralympics get underway.

Guests:

Kristi Yamaguchi, figure skater; Olympic gold medalist; founder, Always Dream

