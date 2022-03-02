President Biden's State of the Union Address to Focus on Ukraine, Economy

The war in Ukraine, the economy and the pandemic are the expected centerpieces of President Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday, which comes as Russia’s invasion escalates, triggering a refugee and humanitarian crisis in Europe and unleashing economic shocks around the globe. President Biden's address in the halls of the U.S. Capitol that a little over a year ago was overrun by insurrectionists also comes at a critical time as Democrats work to shore up their slim majority and Republicans work to recapture congressional seats lost in 2020. We’ll talk about Biden’s speech and the milestones that lie ahead.