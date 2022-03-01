What the Star-Nosed Mole Can Teach Us About Our Human Senses

For author Jackie Higgins, the bizarre-looking star-nosed mole has a lot to tell us about how humans perceive the world. The fastest eater in the animal kingdom, its secret weapon is 22 tentacles that stick out of its nostril, giving it an uncanny sense of touch. In her new book “Sentient,” Higgins explores the different sensory powers found in the animal kingdom, like pheromone detection or the innate sense of time. A nature filmmaker who studied with Richard Dawkins, Higgins joins us to talk about the book, and about why everything we were taught about humans having only five senses is wrong.