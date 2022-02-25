KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

New Book Chronicles the 'Sickening' Influence of Big Pharma on Healthcare

Lesley McClurg
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Prescription Pills
 (iStock)

As a longtime family physician, John Abramson became alarmed by the growing influence of drug makers over how doctors do their jobs. Abramson, who also teaches at Harvard Medical School, later became an expert witness in pharmaceutical lawsuits, which gave him a front row seat to the industry’s abuses. In his new book “Sickening,” Abramson shares troubling cases of drug companies interfering in medical research – often at the expense of patients. Abramson joins Forum to talk about the book and how to reform the American healthcare system.

Guests:

John Abramson, family physician and faculty member, Harvard Medical School; author, "Sickening: How Big Pharma Broke American Health Care"

Sponsored