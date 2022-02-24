KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered

Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
Forum

Beekeepers Confront Hive Thefts in California Almond Orchards

Ariana Proehl
at 10:20 AM
Honeybee pollinating a lambs ear plant.
SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: A honeybee pollinates a flower on a lamb's ear plant on May 16, 2021 in San Anselmo, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Every year, thousands of bees are transported from other regions of the country to pollinate California’s highly profitable almond crops. But the valuable hives belonging to those migrant worker bees have now become targets for thieves: so far this year, beekeepers have reported more than 1,000 beehives stolen from orchards across the state. We discuss the growing problem of beehive thefts and the sophisticated tools and tactics beekeepers are using to protect their bees.

Guests:

Daisy Nguyen, reporter, Associated Press; author of the article, "Beekeepers using tracking devices to protect precious hives"

Denise Qualls, president, The Pollination Connection

