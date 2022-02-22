KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Here & Now
11:00 am – 1:00 pmHere & Now

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is an actress, director, producer, and writer... What's next? She's starting a project to feature other diverse voices in media... Plus, our conversation with an expert on the Russian military as their maneuvers continue on the Ukraine border.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Here & Now
11:00 am – 1:00 pmHere & Now

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is an actress, director, producer, and writer... What's next? She's starting a project to feature other diverse voices in media... Plus, our conversation with an expert on the Russian military as their maneuvers continue on the Ukraine border.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Pandemic Crime Rates at the Center of District Attorney Recall Efforts

Marisa Lagos
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon speaks at a press conference, December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

On June 7, San Francisco voters will decide whether to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, and in Los Angeles, the effort to recall District Attorney George Gascón is collecting signatures to meet a July deadline. Supporters of both recalls claim the DAs are responsible for an uptick in property and violent crime and too lenient on offenders. But have San Francisco and Los Angeles actually become less safe, and what impact have the district attorneys’ policies had on their respective cities? We’ll discuss the recall efforts and pandemic crime rates in both metropolises.

Guests:

Magnus Lofstrom, policy director of criminal justice and a senior fellow, Public Policy Institute of California

Megan Cassidy, reporter covering crime and criminal justice, San Francisco Chronicle

Frank Stoltze, reporter, KPCC - Los Angeles Public Radio Station

Sponsored