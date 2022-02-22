On June 7, San Francisco voters will decide whether to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, and in Los Angeles, the effort to recall District Attorney George Gascón is collecting signatures to meet a July deadline. Supporters of both recalls claim the DAs are responsible for an uptick in property and violent crime and too lenient on offenders. But have San Francisco and Los Angeles actually become less safe, and what impact have the district attorneys’ policies had on their respective cities? We’ll discuss the recall efforts and pandemic crime rates in both metropolises.
Pandemic Crime Rates at the Center of District Attorney Recall Efforts
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon speaks at a press conference, December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Magnus Lofstrom, policy director of criminal justice and a senior fellow, Public Policy Institute of California
Megan Cassidy, reporter covering crime and criminal justice, San Francisco Chronicle
Frank Stoltze, reporter, KPCC - Los Angeles Public Radio Station
Sponsored