President Biden said on Thursday that he believes Russia will attack Ukraine "within the next several days," characterizing the risk of an invasion as "very high." His remarks came a day after U.S. officials reported that Russia has not withdrawn any of the more than 7000 troops it has amassed near the Ukraine border. We'll talk about the latest developments with former Ukraine Ambassador Steve Pifer.
President Biden Warns of Imminent Russian Attack on Ukraine
A serviceman of Ukrainian Military Forces walks along trench on his position on the front line with Russia backed separatists not far Novolugansk, Donetsk region on February 16. (Anatolii Stepanov / Getty Images)
Guests:
Steve Pifer, William Perry fellow, Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University; former ambassador to Ukraine and senior director at the National Security Council
