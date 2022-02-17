California Teachers Reflect on Pandemic Life, Inside the Classroom and Out

Covid-19 has taken an enormous toll on not just students but on the educators who’ve been struggling to deliver lessons — and moral support — to kids throughout the pandemic. More than 90% of teachers say pandemic-related stress and burnout are serious problems, and 55% of teachers say they’re considering leaving their jobs sooner than planned, according to a recent National Education Association poll. We’ll hear from a panel of California teachers about how they’ve been coping with staffing shortages and other stressors, all while educating and nurturing their students in a third pandemic school year.