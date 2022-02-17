Covid-19 has taken an enormous toll on not just students but on the educators who’ve been struggling to deliver lessons — and moral support — to kids throughout the pandemic. More than 90% of teachers say pandemic-related stress and burnout are serious problems, and 55% of teachers say they’re considering leaving their jobs sooner than planned, according to a recent National Education Association poll. We’ll hear from a panel of California teachers about how they’ve been coping with staffing shortages and other stressors, all while educating and nurturing their students in a third pandemic school year.
California Teachers Reflect on Pandemic Life, Inside the Classroom and Out
(iStock)
Guests:
Haydee Rodriguez, History and English teacher, Central Union High School in Imperial County
Lauren Brown, teacher on assignment, Oakland Unified School District
Dr. Drew Ishii, math teacher, Sage Hill School in Orange County
Arienne Adamcikova, Spanish teacher, Capuchino High School in San Bruno
