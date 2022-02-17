KQED is a proud member of
The World
Indonesia has a large Muslim majority. And a tiny Jewish community. When an Indonesian rabbi created a Holocaust memorial, religious authorities demanded that he take down his display of photographs. One man's struggle to confront anti-Semitism, on The World.see more
Indonesia has a large Muslim majority. And a tiny Jewish community. When an Indonesian rabbi created a Holocaust memorial, religious authorities demanded that he take down his display of photographs. One man's struggle to confront anti-Semitism, on The World.see more
Forum

California Teachers Reflect on Pandemic Life, Inside the Classroom and Out

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Covid-19 has taken an enormous toll on not just students but on the educators who’ve been struggling to deliver lessons — and moral support — to kids throughout the pandemic. More than 90% of teachers say pandemic-related stress and burnout are serious problems, and 55% of teachers say they’re  considering leaving their jobs sooner than planned, according to a recent National Education Association poll. We’ll hear from a panel of California teachers about how they’ve been coping with staffing shortages and other stressors, all while educating and nurturing  their students in a third pandemic school year.

Guests:

Haydee Rodriguez, History and English teacher, Central Union High School in Imperial County

Lauren Brown, teacher on assignment, Oakland Unified School District

Dr. Drew Ishii, math teacher, Sage Hill School in Orange County

Arienne Adamcikova, Spanish teacher, Capuchino High School in San Bruno

