KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

First Person: John Tateishi’s Long Fight for "Redress” and Justice for Japanese Americans

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

John Tateishi, an activist and writer who was imprisoned with his family at Manzanar, poses for a portrait in Berkeley on July 17, 2019. © The Regents of the University of California, The University Library, Universty of California, Berkeley.

In 1942, at age three, John Tateishi was imprisoned with his family at Manzanar, one of ten U.S. government camps used to incarcerate Japanese Americans during World War II. Executive Order 9066, signed by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt that year, gave the U.S. military the ability to designate areas "from which any or all persons may be excluded." Tateishi later went on to lead the fight for reparations for Japanese Americans forced into the camps. As part of our ongoing coverage of the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, we’ll talk with Tateishi about his family’s experience and his book “Redress: The Inside Story of the Successful Campaign for Japanese American Reparations”.

Guests:

John Tateishi, Author, “Redress: The Inside Story of the Successful Campaign for Japanese American Reparations”. Former director of the Japanese American Citizens League.

Sponsored