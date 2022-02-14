First Person: Ruth Sasaki on Remembering Japanese Internment

When Ruth Sasaki was asked in 2018 to edit and contribute to the

"Topaz Stories" that remember Japanese-American experiences

during internment, she was so happy to apply her skills as a short

story writer to help document and preserve a piece of history that

impacted her own family. A third-generation San Franciscan,

Sasaki's mother's family, the Takahashis, were interned at Topaz

and Tanforan camps. Sasaki joins us as part of Forum's First Person

Series to talk about "Topaz Stories" and reflect on the 80th

anniversary of Japanese internment in the U.S.