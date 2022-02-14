First Person: Ruth Sasaki on Remembering Japanese Internment

When Ruth Sasaki was asked in 2018 to edit and contribute to the
"Topaz Stories" that remember Japanese-American experiences
during internment, she was so happy to apply her skills as a short
story writer to help document and preserve a piece of history that
impacted her own family. A third-generation San Franciscan,
Sasaki's mother's family, the Takahashis, were interned at Topaz
and Tanforan camps. Sasaki joins us as part of Forum's First Person
Series to talk about "Topaz Stories" and reflect on the 80th
anniversary of Japanese internment in the U.S.
Ruth Sasaki is curator and editor of "Topaz Stories." (Courtesy of Ruth Sasaki)
Guests:
Ruth Sasaki , writer; editor and curator, "Topaz Stories: Remembering the Japanese American Incarceration"
