KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmPolitical Breakdown

S.F. Police Chief’s Struggle with City’s District Attorney

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott took over the SFPD on the heels of a scandal involving racist text messages by cops. Raised in Alabama, during the height of the civil rights movement, he’s now engaged in a high-profile fight with the city’s progressive D.A. over how to deal with officers accused of excessive force.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Political Breakdown
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmPolitical Breakdown

S.F. Police Chief’s Struggle with City’s District Attorney

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott took over the SFPD on the heels of a scandal involving racist text messages by cops. Raised in Alabama, during the height of the civil rights movement, he’s now engaged in a high-profile fight with the city’s progressive D.A. over how to deal with officers accused of excessive force.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Why Our Bodies Suffer When Our Hearts Get Broken

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Author Florence Williams poses for a portrait. Photo by Casie Zalud

When journalist  Florence William’s 25 year marriage ended she found herself not just emotionally shattered but physically ill.  She couldn’t sleep, she lost weight and her immune system was shot, she kept getting sick. She wasn’t sure why. “Much has been written about the science of falling in love but very little about what happens on the other side,” Williams writes in her new book, “Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey”.   Williams joins Forum to talk about her wide ranging quest to understand the connection between emotional and physical pain and to find ways to heal.

Guests:

Florence Williams , Author, Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey

Sponsored