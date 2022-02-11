Why Our Bodies Suffer When Our Hearts Get Broken

When journalist Florence William’s 25 year marriage ended she found herself not just emotionally shattered but physically ill. She couldn’t sleep, she lost weight and her immune system was shot, she kept getting sick. She wasn’t sure why. “Much has been written about the science of falling in love but very little about what happens on the other side,” Williams writes in her new book, “Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey”. Williams joins Forum to talk about her wide ranging quest to understand the connection between emotional and physical pain and to find ways to heal.