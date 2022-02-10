Growing Ukraine Crisis Raises Fears of Invasion, Cyberwar

President Biden said this week that American citizens should leave Ukraine amid uncertainty over a possible Russian invasion. Russia says it has no such plans. But the country has over 100,000 troops massed near the Ukrainian border and is set to start ten days of military drills on Thursday in Belarus, Ukraine’s neighbor to the north. We’ll talk to former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul about how the Biden administration should handle the conflict. Then, Politico’s Maggie Miller on why a clash between those two countries could “give the world its first experience of a true cyber war”-- and a glimpse into the future of modern warfare.