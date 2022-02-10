KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Growing Ukraine Crisis Raises Fears of Invasion, Cyberwar

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Combat vehicles. Exhibition of weapons of the Russian army

President Biden said this week that American citizens should leave Ukraine amid uncertainty over a possible Russian invasion. Russia says it has no such plans. But the country has over 100,000 troops massed near the Ukrainian border and is set to start ten days of military drills on Thursday in Belarus, Ukraine’s neighbor to the north.  We’ll talk to former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul about  how the Biden administration should handle the conflict. Then, Politico’s Maggie Miller on why a clash between those two countries could “give the world its first experience of a true cyber war”-- and a glimpse into the future of modern warfare.

Guests:

Michael McFaul , Director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies., Stanford University, and former U.S ambassador to Russia.

Maggie Miller , Cybersecurity reporter, Politico

