How a High-Tech 'Deception Revolution' is Transforming the World of Espionage 

Russia is planning to release a video of a fake Ukrainian attack that it would use to justify an invasion, U.S. officials said on Thursday. The Kremlin has denied the charge. But according to Stanford intelligence expert Amy Zegart, so-called deepfake videos and photographs are among the biggest challenges facing U.S. spy agencies. We are living in an era when bad actors can cause “massive disruption, destruction, and deception with the click of a mouse,” she writes in her new book, “Spies, Lies, and Algorithms.” Zegart joins us to talk about the book and the future of espionage in an era of artificial intelligence and cyberwarfare.