Forum

Kitchen Sisters Audio Archive Acquired by Library of Congress

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Davia Nelson and Nikki Silva walk through a field.
Davia Nelson and Nikki Silva are audio storytellers known as "The Kitchen Sisters." (Photo by Patrick Bolger. Courtesy of The Kitchen Sisters)

The Kitchen Sisters, the audio project of Davia Nelson and Nikki Silva, has been collecting stories from “the B-side of history” since 1979. These stories dive into worlds hidden from the headlines, immersing listeners into the music, sounds and atmospheres of American culture, populated by famous and underrecognized figures alike. The Library of Congress announced in January that it will acquire the archive of the Kitchen Sisters, comprising photos, journals and more than 7,000 hours of audio. We’ll play some of the audio from the Kitchen Sisters’ most iconic episodes, set in the Bay Area and beyond, and we want to hear from you: What’s one story from your family that shouldn’t be lost to history?

Guests:

Davia Nelson, radio producer, Kitchen Sisters

Nikki Silva, radio producer, Kitchen Sisters

