'Writing With Fire' Highlights Impact of India's Women-Led Grassroots Journalism

Early on in the award-winning documentary "Writing with Fire," a reporter named Meera Devi sits patiently before a police officer, demanding to know why he hasn't acted on a local villager's multiple reports of rape. Similar scenes follow, as Devi and her colleagues, journalists with India's only all-female, Dalit-run news network, seek to hold officials to account for caste and gender-based violence, corruption and other abuses. We talk to the directors of "Writing with Fire," now shortlisted for an Academy Award, about the growing influence of the newspaper Khabar Lahariya and the women who run it.