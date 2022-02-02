KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Native American Jobs Data

The monthly jobs report may include numbers for various demographics. But American Indians and Alaska Natives aren’t one of them. A look at why the data on these groups is left out of the report.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Native American Jobs Data

The monthly jobs report may include numbers for various demographics. But American Indians and Alaska Natives aren’t one of them. A look at why the data on these groups is left out of the report.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

California to Close San Quentin’s Death Row

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

In this handout photo provided by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, San Quentin's death lethal injection facility is shown before being dismantled at San Quentin State Prison on March 13, 2019 in San Quentin, California. (Photo by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images)

Three years after placing a moratorium on executions in California, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the closure of death row at San Quentin on Monday.  More than 500 inmates will merge with the general prison population at other maximum security facilities over the next two years, but will maintain their current sentences. California hasn’t performed an execution since 2006. While critics of capital punishment cheered the move, one advocate for crime victims said Newsom was “pouring more salt on the wounds of victims” We’ll talk with San Francisco Chronicle reporter Kevin Fagan about the changes at San Quentin and the future of the death penalty in California.

Guests:

Kevin Fagan, reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

Sponsored