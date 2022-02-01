KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Single-Payer Healthcare Bill Dies in State Assembly

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
 (iStock)

A bill seeking to cover every Californian with state-financed health insurance faced a Monday deadline to make it out of the state assembly. But just before it was set for a vote, Assembly Bill 1400 was withdrawn by its author, Democrat Ash Kalra. The bill would have made California the only state in the nation with a single-payer health care system if enacted. But some legislators balked at the cost of the system, known as CalCare, which had been estimated at between $314 billion and $391 billion per year. We’ll discuss the bill’s fate— and the future of single-payer healthcare in the state – with KQED’s April Dembosky.

Guests:

April Dembosky, health correspondent, KQED News

