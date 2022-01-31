Militia Group Leads Recall of Shasta County Republican Supervisor

Voters in Shasta County will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Leonard Moty, a Republican county supervisor and former police chief from Redding. The recall effort in this heavily Republican region, where Donald Trump won 65% of the vote in 2020, is led not by Democrats, but by a far right militia group who say Moty doesn't support their pro-gun and anti-mask values aggressively enough. We'll talk to KQED's Scott Shafer about his look into the political fight in Shasta County and what it could signal about the future of the Republican party in California.