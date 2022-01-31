KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Climate Migrants

As more people work remotely, many are moving, and they’re picking cities that feel safe from climate change. A look at one city that’s become a destination for climate migrants.see more
Forum

Militia Group Leads Recall of Shasta County Republican Supervisor

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
The outcome of the Feb. 1 recall election of Shasta County Supervisor Leonard Moty could say a lot about the future of California's Republican Party. (Scott Shafer/KQED)

Voters in Shasta County will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Leonard Moty, a Republican county supervisor and former police chief from Redding. The recall effort in this heavily Republican region, where Donald Trump won 65% of the vote in 2020, is led not by Democrats, but by a far right militia group who say Moty doesn't support their pro-gun and anti-mask values aggressively enough. We'll talk to KQED's Scott Shafer about his look into the political fight in Shasta County and what it could signal about the future of the Republican party in California.

Guests:

Scott Shafer, senior editor, KQED’s California Politics and Government desk; co-host, Political Breakdown

