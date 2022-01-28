Northern and Southern California are going to battle on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams face off for this year’s National Football Conference championship and a bid for the Super Bowl. We'll talk about the all-California matchup and hear your fan predictions.
49ers vs. Rams: Which California Team Will Make the Super Bowl?
Rear view of San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (10) in huddle with teammates on field during game vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
Guests:
Jordan Elliott, contributor, Niners Nation
Kenny Arthur, producer, Turf Show Times — an LA Rams online community
Sponsored