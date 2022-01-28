KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace

4:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Forum

49ers vs. Rams: Which California Team Will Make the Super Bowl?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Rear view of San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (10) in huddle with teammates on field during game vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Northern and Southern California are going to battle on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams face off for this year’s National Football Conference championship and a bid for the Super Bowl. We'll talk about the all-California matchup and hear your fan predictions.

Guests:

Jordan Elliott, contributor, Niners Nation

Kenny Arthur, producer, Turf Show Times — an LA Rams online community

