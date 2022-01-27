KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Retires

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Head shot of man with bald head and glasses smiles, faces camera
Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

After nearly three decades on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer said on Tuesday that he will retire by the end of the current term. Justice Breyer, one of the Court's three liberal members, will step down as the Court considers major cases involving abortion, gun rights and affirmative action. Breyer’s retirement offers President Biden, who vowed during the campaign to nominate a Black woman justice, his first opportunity to shape the Court. It also comes at a time when the non-partisan nature of the Court has come under question. We'll talk about Breyer’s legacy, who might succeed him and the future direction of the Court.

Guests:

Dahlia Lithwick, reporter, Slate; podcast host, "Amicus"

Hon. Vincent Chhabria, federal judge, Northern District of California; former clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer

