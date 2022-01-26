More than 120 restaurants closed in San Francisco in 2021—and many still-open places feel like they’re on their last legs. Dining simply has not come back, and though some businesses have prospered by making lemons into take-out, others are tapping out. And it’s not just restaurants: the iconic Castro Theater is planning a switch to live events to survive. We open the phone lines to commemorate the beloved Bay Area restaurants and small businesses we’ve lost in recent years.
Remembering Bay Area Businesses Lost During Covid
The Castro Theatre. (Castro Theatre/Facebook)
Guests:
Peter Hartlaub, culture critic and co-host of the "Total SF" podcast, San Francisco Chronicle
Becky Duffett, deputy Editor, EaterSF
