All Things Considered
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
All Things Considered
Forum

Remembering Bay Area Businesses Lost During Covid

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
The Castro Theatre. (Castro Theatre/Facebook)

More than 120 restaurants closed in San Francisco in 2021—and many still-open places feel like they’re on their last legs. Dining simply has not come back, and though some businesses have prospered by making lemons into take-out, others are tapping out. And it’s not just restaurants: the iconic Castro Theater is planning a switch to live events to survive. We open the phone lines to commemorate the beloved Bay Area restaurants and small businesses we’ve lost in recent years.

Guests:

Peter Hartlaub, culture critic and co-host of the "Total SF" podcast, San Francisco Chronicle

Becky Duffett, deputy Editor, EaterSF

