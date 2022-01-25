KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
All Things Considered

'South to America'

‘South to America’

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with professor Imani Perry about her latest book “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation.”see more
Forum

Liz Weil On Coming to Terms with the Trans-Apocalypse

Mina Kim
at 10:20 AM
A couple looks over the ruins of a wildfire. (iStock)

Beset by a climate crisis that's creating ever more devastating wildfires, Californians may find it "easy, even comforting, to sit in despair," writes reporter Liz Weil. But, she continues, "nihilism is a failure of the imagination, the bleak, easy way out. We need to face the lives before us." That includes recognizing that we're in what climate futurists call the "trans-apocalypse:" a reality defined by the imperative that humans engage constantly with ecological threats. We'll talk to Weil about the origins of California's wildfire problem and how we can reframe and address it.

Guests:

Elizabeth Weil, feature writer, New York Magazine. Her recent article for the New York Times Magazine is "This Isn’t the California I Married."

