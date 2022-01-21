KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmPolitical Breakdown

The Professor Who Helped Shake Up California’s Political Map

We sit down with a woman whose work has been making waves in the state capitol. Pomona College politics professor Sarah Sadhwani helped shake up California’s political map as part of the state’s redistricting commission – now she’s releasing a new study on political lobbying.see more
Forum

A Murder of Crows Is Bedeviling Sunnyvale

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (iStock)

The city of Sunnyvale is at war with thousands of crows that have invaded downtown. To try and drive the birds away, city employees have been armed with $20 green laser pointers. Ideas for other solutions abound: hang effigies of dead crows off of buildings, blast crow distress sounds from boomboxes, light up the sky with pyrotechnics. What is it with all the crows? And what will it take to shoo them away?

Guests:

Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News

Alysa Cisneros, vice-mayor and council member, City of Sunnyvale

John Marzluff, wildlife biologist and specialist on crow behavior, University of Washington

