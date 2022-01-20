KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Assessing the Biden Presidency, One Year In

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. With his approval rating hovering around 42-percent, Biden is approaching the end of his first year in the Oval Office with inflation rising, COVID-19 surging and his legislative agenda stalled on Capitol Hill. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Biden called his first year in office one of "enormous progress" in a press conference Wednesday, citing a successful vaccine rollout, record job creation and the enactment of his bipartisan infrastructure law. But his voting rights and "Build Back Better" plans remain stalled in a bitterly divided Congress, and ongoing supply chain issues and fears of inflation threaten economic recovery and, potentially, Democrats' ability to maintain their House and Senate majorities. We'll look back at Biden's first year and the thorny challenges that lie ahead.

Guests:

Domenico Montanaro, senior political editor and correspondent, NPR

