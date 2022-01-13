Modern prenatal blood tests that screen for a range of fetal abnormalities are billed by their Silicon Valley creators as reliable and accurate, designed to bring peace of mind to anxious parents. But a New York Times investigation has found that positive results on those tests are inaccurate roughly 85 percent of the time. We'll talk to Times investigative journalist Sarah Kliff about what she uncovered.
False Positives the Norm for Some Prenatal Screening Tests
(iStock)
Guests:
Sarah Kliff, investigative reporter, The New York Times
