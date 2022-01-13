KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Taking New Chances During the Pandemic

The pandemic has led many people to re-evaluate their work lives… And for one Philadelphia-based artist, it was the push she needed to start a new venture that would support underrepresented artists. Taking a new chance during the pandemic.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Taking New Chances During the Pandemic

The pandemic has led many people to re-evaluate their work lives… And for one Philadelphia-based artist, it was the push she needed to start a new venture that would support underrepresented artists. Taking a new chance during the pandemic.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

False Positives the Norm for Some Prenatal Screening Tests

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Blood vials lying on top of paper
 (iStock)

Modern prenatal blood tests that screen for a range of fetal abnormalities are billed by their Silicon Valley creators as reliable and accurate, designed to bring peace of mind to anxious parents. But a New York Times investigation has found that positive results on those tests are inaccurate roughly 85 percent of the time. We'll talk to Times investigative journalist Sarah Kliff about what she uncovered.

Guests:

Sarah Kliff, investigative reporter, The New York Times

Sponsored