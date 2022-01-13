KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

La Palma Cleans Up after Volcano Eruption

The volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands stopped erupting on Christmas. But reconstruction efforts there have barely begun. Thousands of homes and hundreds of acres of crop lands were destroyed, by fiery molten rock flowing down toward the sea. Residents have gotten help from the government, but want more say in how their island is rebuilt. Communities band together to clean up La Palma.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

La Palma Cleans Up after Volcano Eruption

The volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands stopped erupting on Christmas. But reconstruction efforts there have barely begun. Thousands of homes and hundreds of acres of crop lands were destroyed, by fiery molten rock flowing down toward the sea. Residents have gotten help from the government, but want more say in how their island is rebuilt. Communities band together to clean up La Palma.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Small Central Valley Town Sets Big Example for Electric Vehicle Use

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

a red electric car charging
 (iStock)

Ridesharing has long been a part of farmworker communities, before companies like Uber and Lyft came along. So when faced with a lack of transportation options in his small town of Huron in the Central Valley, Mayor Rey Leon took inspiration from farmworkers to launch the Green Raiteros -- a ridesharing program that provides free transportation to residents using a fleet of all electric vehicles. Most community members use the service for necessary medical appointments that are miles away. In addition to filling a community need, LA Times reporter Evan Halper – who covered Leon and Green Raiteros in a recent story – says the program "has put Huron on the map as perhaps the greenest migrant farmworker community in the country." Leon and Halper join us to talk about the program and the example it sets for greater state and federal efforts to go electric.

Guests:

Evan Halper, national reporter, Los Angeles Times

Rey Leon, mayor, city of Huron

Sponsored