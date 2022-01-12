KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Increasing Share of U.S. Population Identifies as Nonreligious

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A survey from Pew Research Center found that one-in-three U.S. adults identify as religiously unaffiliated. (iStock)

A growing number of Americans say they do not have a religious affiliation, according to a recent Pew survey. Today, roughly 30% of American adults are religiously unaffiliated, up from 19% in 2011. The study also found that while Christians are still in the majority, their share of the adult population declined by 12 percentage points over the same time period. We’ll talk with a Pew researcher and religion experts about the survey's findings and what they mean for organized religion and the country.

Guests:

Gregory A Smith, associate director of research, Pew Research Center. He is the lead author of the Pew Research Center survey of the religious composition of the United States.

Eboo Patel, founder and executive director, Interfaith Youth Core; author, "Acts of Faith: The Story of an American Muslim"

Elizabeth Drescher, adjunct associate professor of religious studies, Santa Clara University; author, "Choosing Our Religion: The Spiritual Lives of America’s Nones"

Sponsored