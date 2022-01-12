Increasing Share of U.S. Population Identifies as Nonreligious

A survey from Pew Research Center found that one-in-three U.S. adults identify as religiously unaffiliated.

A survey from Pew Research Center found that one-in-three U.S. adults identify as religiously unaffiliated. (iStock)

Please try again

A growing number of Americans say they do not have a religious affiliation, according to a recent Pew survey. Today, roughly 30% of American adults are religiously unaffiliated, up from 19% in 2011. The study also found that while Christians are still in the majority, their share of the adult population declined by 12 percentage points over the same time period. We’ll talk with a Pew researcher and religion experts about the survey's findings and what they mean for organized religion and the country.

Guests:

Gregory A Smith , associate director of research, Pew Research Center. He is the lead author of the Pew Research Center survey of the religious composition of the United States.

Eboo Patel , founder and executive director, Interfaith Youth Core; author, "Acts of Faith: The Story of an American Muslim"

Elizabeth Drescher , adjunct associate professor of religious studies, Santa Clara University; author, "Choosing Our Religion: The Spiritual Lives of America’s Nones"