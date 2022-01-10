KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Pandemic Hair

The pandemic has changed what Americans are buying… and that's showing up in hairstyles, too. How the economy looks from one hair stylist's salon chair.
Forum

Rick Stanton Recalls Daring Thai Cave Rescue in 'Aquanaut'

Cave diver Rick Stanton was among those who helped to rescue the members of a soccer team from a cave in Thailand in 2018. (Images courtesy of Pegasus Books)

In July 2018, a dozen young soccer players and their coach became trapped more than two miles inside the Tham Luang Cave in northern Thailand, as a sudden monsoon swept into the region and inundated the underground passages. The world watched transfixed for weeks as rescuers located the boys, brought them supplies and engineered a way to bring them to safety. Cave diver Rick Stanton was among those leading the effort and he joins us to talk about the rescue, the rarefied world of underwater cave diving and his new book "Aquanaut."

Guests:

Rick Stanton, underwater cave diver and author "Aquanaut: The Inside Story of the Thai Cave Rescue"

