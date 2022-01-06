Reflections on An Insurrection

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building during demonstrations in the nation's capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

One year ago today, as the nation watched in disbelief, Trump supporters trampled barricades and stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of President Biden’s election. Insurrectionists scaled walls, occupied Congressional offices, and took over the Senate floor. Meanwhile as police officers battled to bring order, some suffering grievous injuries as a result, staffers and lawmakers sheltered in place, some fearing for their lives. January 6 was a day of violence. It was also a moment of reckoning, and on this anniversary, we ask where our country is headed. What are your memories of that day? How does our nation heal and bridge its many divides?

Guests:

Ro Khanna , U.S. Congressman for California's 17th Congressional District (Silicon Valley). Khanna is chairman of the House Subcommittee on the Environment and a member of the House Oversight, House Agriculture and House Armed Services committees.



Aimee Allison , founder, She the People, an organization elevating the political voice of women of color

David Graham , staff writer, The Atlantic

Hakeem Jefferson , assistant professor, Political Science, Stanford University