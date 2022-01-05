KQED is a proud member of
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Filling Open Jobs

There are more job openings than people actually looking for work. So lots of businesses are turning to hiring services for help. A look at what it takes to find the right candidate in today’s labor market.see more
Forum

Where is American Democracy Headed?

Ariana Proehl
at 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The day after the January 6 insurrection, pundits and politicians predicted that this unprecedented breach of the Capitol would be the pivot point that brought American democracy back from the brink. But has it? With a country consumed by a pandemic, chronic inequality, and polarized political parties, nothing much seems to have changed in the last year. As the nation begins to reflect on the one year anniversary of the insurrection, we’ll talk to Representative Adam Schiff and journalist Zack Beauchamp about where the American experiment is headed.

Guests:

Zack Beauchamp, senior correspondent, Vox, His new piece about American democracy is "How Does This End?"

Congressman Adam Schiff, democratic congressman, representing California's 28th district; Los Angeles County; chairman, House Intelligence Committee; member, the select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection; author, "Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could"

