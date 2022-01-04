KQED is a proud member of
A Beginner’s Guide to Bay Area Mushroom Foraging

The Bay Area’s rainy season is in full force and with it comes the fungi. For mycology enthusiasts, that means gearing up with hiking boots and identification guides and tromping through damp soil in search of mushrooms. We’ll talk about the best local spots for foraging, as well as the roles mushrooms play in cuisine, health and sustainability. And we want to hear from you: Are you a Bay Area mycologist, seasoned or newbie? What are your tips? Questions?

Guests:

Paul Stamets, mycologist; scientist; author

Tony Bologna, member, North American Mycology Association

