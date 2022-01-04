A.C. Thompson on the One-Year Anniversary of the Capitol Insurrection and the Future of Far-Right Extremism

A year ago this week, far-right extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol, an insurrection spurred by the false accusations from President Trump that the “election was stolen.” The events of Jan. 6 led to multiple deaths and wounded more than 100. Frontline, in partnership with ProPublica and Berkeley Journalism’s Investigative Reporting Program, has been tracking the rise of far right extremist groups and their role in the capitol attacks. A new, updated version of their April 2021 documentary “American Insurrection,” digs into the continued aftermath of the insurrection and former President Trump’s role in encouraging it. We’ll speak with correspondent A.C. Thompson about what we know one year later, the decades-long rise of far-right extremist groups, and the threats they pose.