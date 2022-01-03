KQED is a proud member of
Getting Fit (Safetly) in 2022

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
People take an outdoor class at Pylo Fitness on the sidewalk on La Brea Blvd, on August 7 2020, in Los Angeles, California, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. - California on July 13 drastically rolled back its reopening plans and ordered all indoor restaurants, bars and cinemas to close again. Churches, gyms, shopping malls, hair salons and non-essential offices have had to shut indoor operations in half of state's worst-hit and most densely populated counties, including Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Most American do not meet physical activity guidelines for their age group.  So for some folks, the new year will bring renewed resolve to exercise more.  But how do you stick with your resolution, and how do you get fit without injuring yourself? Whether your goal is to just sit less and move more, or participate in a triathlon, we’ll get expert guidance for getting fit in 2022.

Guests:

Carlin Senter, director, Primary Care Sports Medicine, UCSF; professor, sports medicine

Maxine Yeung, registered dietitian, personal trainer; board certified health and wellness coach

Ruth Bell, health program analyst, Cardiovascular and School Health Unit, Division of Chronic Disease & Injury Prevention, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

