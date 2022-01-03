Getting Fit (Safetly) in 2022

People take an outdoor class at Pylo Fitness on the sidewalk on La Brea Blvd, on August 7 2020, in Los Angeles, California, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. - California on July 13 drastically rolled back its reopening plans and ordered all indoor restaurants, bars and cinemas to close again. Churches, gyms, shopping malls, hair salons and non-essential offices have had to shut indoor operations in half of state's worst-hit and most densely populated counties, including Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)