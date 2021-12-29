KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Forum From the Archives: Poet Rita Dove Offers a ‘Playlist for the Apocalypse’

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Former U.S. poet laureate Rita Dove. (Fred Viebahn)

Rita Dove, winner of a Pulitzer Prize for poetry and the nation’s first Black poet laureate, has returned with a new volume of poems titled “Playlist for the Apocalypse.” It’s Dove’s first book in 12 years -- in part due to a health battle with multiple sclerosis that she reveals and poignantly reflects on in a sequence called “Little Book of Woe.” Both personal and political, Dove’s poems also meditate on American life today, in all its strife, uncertainty, complexity and beauty.  Dove joins us to talk about the book and her return to writing.

Guests:

Rita Dove, author, "Playlist for the Apocalypse"; former U.S. poet laureate; professor, Department of English, University of Virginia

