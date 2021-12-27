KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Forum From the Archives: “Hella Town” Traces the History of Oakland Through Its Built Environment

52 min
Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (University of California Press)

Oakland is one of the most diverse cities in the country. It’s also one of the most unequal. Architectural and Urban Historian Mitchell Schwarzer dives into the politics and decisions that helped make it that way in his new book, Hella Town: Oakland’s History of Development and Disruption.  Schwarzer traces how decades-old decisions about where to put a park or a parking lot, a building or a bungalow, a highway or a BART rail shaped the economics and inequities of Oakland.  Forum talks to Schwarzer about the history of the city’s booms and busts and the complexities of today’s Oakland.

Guests:

Mitchell Schwarzer, author, Hella Town: Oakland's History of Development and Disruption; professor, Architectural and Urban History, California College of the Arts

Sponsored