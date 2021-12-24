KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Exploring Local Myths, Mysteries and Hidden Treasures with Bay Curious Host Olivia-Allen Price

Olivia Allen Price
at 9:00 AM
 (iStock)

This beautiful Bay Area of ours contains stories and secrets, histories and futures — and if you know where to look and what questions to ask, you will find them. Imbibe enough of those and that’s how you become a person of this place. That can be hard work OR you can listen to the KQED podcast Bay Curious. Host Olivia Allen-Price joins us as we revisit Bay Curious episodes about Frida Kahlo, saying Frisco, dialing POP-CORN for the time, and more.

Guests:

Olivia Allen-Price, host, KQED's Bay Curious, a podcast that investigates questions asked by local residents about things both profound and peculiar that make the Bay Area unique

