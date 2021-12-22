KQED is a proud member of
Forum

The Year in Bay Area Music 2021

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
We're recapping the best of the Bay Area music scene in 2021. (iStock)

In this hour, we unpack some of the Bay Area’s best songs and biggest musical moments of 2021. Bay Area rapper Stunnaman02 got everyone “Big Steppin” with his song and viral dance move. The band Destroy Boys brought us “cathartic, angst-combating, middle-finger-pointing post-punk” according to KQED contributor Rae Alexandra. Local singer-songwriters weren’t afraid to be their authentic selves and share how they’re really feeling about the world. Communities and fans mourned beloved Bay Area hip hop artists Gift of Gab of Blackalicious, Shock G of Digital Underground and Baba Zumbi of Zion-I. We’ll hit rewind on 2021 and get listeners' picks for the best in local music. 

Guests:

Pendarvis Harshaw , columnist, KQED Arts; host of KQED's "Rightnowish" podcast

Adrian Spinelli, music columnist, San Francisco Chronicle

Jody Amable, music journalist; former content director, The Bay Bridged

Alexia Roditis, lead singer, Destroy Boys

