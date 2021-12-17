KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Remembering Prolific Writer, Feminist bell hooks

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Karjean Levine via Getty Images)

In her celebrated 1999 essay collection "Remembered Rapture" — about the life and craft of a writer — feminist author and educator bell hooks insisted that "[n]o Black woman writer in this culture can write ‘too much’. Indeed, no woman writer can write ‘too much'.... No woman has ever written enough.” hooks, who passed away Wednesday at age 69, published more than 30 books, including the noted works “Ain’t I A Woman?”, “All About Love,” “Sisters of the Yam” and “Teaching to Transgress.” Her writing was foundational in shaping Black feminist thought and widening the feminist worldview beyond white, middle class identity. From her pointed critiques of the “imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarch” to her poignant thoughts on love and healing, we'll reflect on hooks' life and work.

Guests:

Beverly Guy-Sheftall, professors, Spelman College; founding director, Women’s Research and Resource Center; president, National Women’s Studies Association

john a. powell, director, UC Berkeley's Othering and Belonging Institute; professor of Law, African American and Ethnic Studies at UC Berkeley

