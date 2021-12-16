Taking the side of environmental groups and commercial beekeepers, a California judge earlier this month said he would issue a statewide order banning a pesticide called sulfoxaflor. Part of the class of neuro-active insecticides called neonicotinoids, sulfoxaflor protects crops from insects, but scientists say it is toxic to bees. A study by environmental group Earthjustice found that the number of honeybee colonies in the U.S. fell by 45% from April 2020 to April 2021. We’ll talk about the ban and the worrying decline of pollinators.
Judge Halts Use of Pesticide That Harms Honeybees
(Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)
Guests:
Greg Loarie, senior attorney, Earthjustice
Susan Kegley, CEO, Pesticide Research Institute, Inc.; owner, Bees N Blooms
