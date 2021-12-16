KQED is a proud member of
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

The Economics of Remote Workers

As more jobs offer remote work since the pandemic hit… many employees are flocking to coastal tech hubs to carry out their jobs… But how will an influx of remote workers impact local economies?see more
Forum

Judge Halts Use of Pesticide That Harms Honeybees

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
 (Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

Taking the side of environmental groups and commercial beekeepers, a California judge earlier this month said he would issue a statewide order banning a pesticide called sulfoxaflor. Part of the class of neuro-active insecticides called neonicotinoids, sulfoxaflor protects crops from insects, but scientists say it is toxic to bees. A study by environmental group Earthjustice found that the number of honeybee colonies in the U.S. fell by 45% from April 2020 to April 2021. We’ll talk about the ban and the worrying decline of pollinators.

Guests:

Greg Loarie, senior attorney, Earthjustice

Susan Kegley, CEO, Pesticide Research Institute, Inc.; owner, Bees N Blooms

