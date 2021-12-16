KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

The Economics of Remote Workers

As more jobs offer remote work since the pandemic hit… many employees are flocking to coastal tech hubs to carry out their jobs… But how will an influx of remote workers impact local economies?see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

The Economics of Remote Workers

As more jobs offer remote work since the pandemic hit… many employees are flocking to coastal tech hubs to carry out their jobs… But how will an influx of remote workers impact local economies?see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

What Steph Curry's New Three Point Record Means for His Legacy

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 ( Al Bello via Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry set a new NBA record for career three-pointers on Tuesday. His career total is now 2,977, surpassing Ray Allen’s record set in 2014. "I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got this record,” Curry said in a post game press conference, “so I'm comfortable saying that now."”  We'll talk about Curry’s historic achievement, his legacy and how he’s changed the way basketball is played with The Athletic columnist Marcus Thompson, author of "Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry."

Guests:

Marcus Thompson II, senior columnist, The Athletic; author, “KD: Kevin Durant’s Relentless Pursuit to be the Greatest”

Sponsored