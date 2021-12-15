KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

A Mother’s Journey to Save Her Daughter from Addiction, Homelessness

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Laurie Steves and daughter Jessica DiDia meet for the first time in nearly 10 years for lunch at Denny’s on Mission Street in San Francisco. (Gabrielle Lurie / The Chronicle)

Laurie Ann Steves drove from Seattle to San Francisco last May to try to reconnect with her daughter,  Jessica, who is addicted to fentanyl and lives on and off the streets of San Francisco.   Steves joins us to share how she tried  to intervene in  her daughter’s life, just months after losing her son to addiction, and we’ll  hear from the San Francisco Chronicle journalists who documented her efforts. As we enter the holiday season, which can be  a particularly painful time for those wanting to connect with a loved one struggling with mental health problems, homelessness or drug addiction, we get advice from UCSF psychiatrist Dr. Fumi Mitsuishi.

Related link(s):

Guests:

Heather Knight, columnist, San Francisco Chronicle

Laurie Ann Steves, the mother of Jessica, who is addicted to fentanyl in San Francisco

Fumi Mitsuishi , psychiatrist, director of UCSF's Division of Citywide Case Management

Gabrielle Lurie, staff photographer, San Francisco Chronicle

Sponsored