Forum
10:30 am – 11:00 amForum

Remembering Vicente Fernandez, Mexican Musical Icon and Master of Ranchera

Mexican icon Vicente Fernandez, the master of the ranchera genre, died Sunday at age 81 leaving behind an immeasurable cultural and musical legacy. His nearly six-decade career included more than 100 albums, more than 70 million records sold, close to three dozen movies, and hundreds of sold-out public performances. His songs such as “El Rey” (The King), “Volver, Volver” (Return, Return), “La Ley Del Monte” (The Law of the Mountain), and many others were standard in Mexican and Mexican-American homes for occasions from Sunday morning gatherings to weddings. Fernandez remained steadfast in his identity as “El Charro De Huentitán” – a nod to the small farming community in Jalisco, Mexico, where he was born while at the same time making the sound of mariachi a global phenomenon. We’ll reflect on the legacy of Fernandez and hear from fans about his passing. see more
Forum

Jan. 6 Committee Refers Mark Meadows for Criminal Contempt Charge

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), vice-chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, speaks during a business meeting on Capitol Hill on Dec. 13. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"These text messages leave no doubt, the White House knew exactly what was happening at the Capitol," said Congresswoman Liz Cheney on Monday night at a meeting of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol. Cheney, the ranking Republican on the committee, read a series of text messages former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows received on Jan. 6. The committee voted unanimously to to refer Meadows for criminal contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with the investigation. We'll talk about new evidence made public last night about his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Guests:

Ron Elving, senior editor and correspondent on the Washington Desk, NPR News

