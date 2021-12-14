KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Study: Migrant Tech Workers Underpaid by Millions through Loophole in H-1B Program

at 9:40 AM
A new report by the Economic Policy Institute alleges that thousands of migrant tech workers for HCL Technologies have been underpaid by tens of millions of dollars. (iStock)

An outsourcing loophole in the H-1B visa program has allowed tech companies to get away with underpaying their migrant workers by millions of dollars, according to a new report by the Economic Policy Institute. While the report focuses on the workers under the IT staffing firm HCL Technologies, the tactic of outsourcing labor to migrant workers and paying them less compared to their U.S. born counterparts to save money is all too common, the report claims. We’ll talk with the study’s co-author.

Guests:

Ron Hira, associate professor of political science, Howard University; research associate, Economic Policy Institute. Co-author of the report on alleged wage theft in the H-1B visa program. Author of the book "Outsourcing America"

