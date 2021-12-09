Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that laboratory tests suggest that their coronavirus vaccine is effective against the Omicron variant after three doses, adding that just two doses “may not be sufficient to protect against infection”. We’ll get the latest on Covid research and treatment and take your coronavirus questions with Bob Wachter, chair of UCSF’s Department of Medicine.
UCSF’s Dr. Bob Wachter Takes Your Questions on Omicron
Young man receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a public housing project pop-up site targeting vulnerable communities in Los Angeles, California on March 10, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Bob Wachter , professor and chair in the Department of Medicine, UCSF
Sponsored