KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmMarketplace

Adding New Links to the Supply Chain

As companies struggle to get the products they need, smaller businesses are stepping in to provide. A look at the opportunities in supply chain congestion.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmMarketplace

Adding New Links to the Supply Chain

As companies struggle to get the products they need, smaller businesses are stepping in to provide. A look at the opportunities in supply chain congestion.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

UCSF’s Dr. Bob Wachter Takes Your Questions on Omicron

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Young gentleman wearing mask receives a vaccine
Young man receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a public housing project pop-up site targeting vulnerable communities in Los Angeles, California on March 10, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that laboratory tests suggest that their coronavirus vaccine is effective against the Omicron variant after three doses, adding that just two doses “may not be sufficient to protect against infection”. We’ll get the latest on Covid research and treatment and take your coronavirus questions with Bob Wachter, chair of UCSF’s Department of Medicine.

Guests:

Bob Wachter , professor and chair in the Department of Medicine, UCSF

Sponsored