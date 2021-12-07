KQED is a proud member of
Forum

First Person: Ajwang Rading Makes Homeless Past An Asset in Run for Congress

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Ajwang Rading attends UCLA Black Law: 50th Anniversary Solidarity Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 04, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Ajwang Rading’s name will appear on the ballot for the first time next fall when he runs to represent California’s 18th Congressional district, which includes parts of San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties. Having grown up in and out of homelessness, Rading has a different perspective when it comes to tackling housing and social service issues in Silicon Valley. We talk with Rading about his past and future as part of Forum's First Person series, which profiles local leaders and change-makers who make the Bay Area unique.

Guests:

Ajwang Rading, candidate, U.S. House district 18

