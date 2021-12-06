KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Forum
9:00 am – 10:00 amForum

Electric Vehicle Future Brightens As Charging Infrastructure Set to Expand

With gas-burning vehicles the largest source of California's greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning to clean energy sources in transportation is considered key to slowing climate change. In recent weeks California has been allocated a major boost in federal and state funds to expand the electric vehicle charging network. We'll discuss the plans and how much they might move the needle on e-vehicle adoption. We’ll also look at promising new technology to make EVs more attractive and affordable, and innovative proposals for improving charging, including electrified roads that charge the car while you drive.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum
9:00 am – 10:00 amForum

Electric Vehicle Future Brightens As Charging Infrastructure Set to Expand

With gas-burning vehicles the largest source of California's greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning to clean energy sources in transportation is considered key to slowing climate change. In recent weeks California has been allocated a major boost in federal and state funds to expand the electric vehicle charging network. We'll discuss the plans and how much they might move the needle on e-vehicle adoption. We’ll also look at promising new technology to make EVs more attractive and affordable, and innovative proposals for improving charging, including electrified roads that charge the car while you drive.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Parents of Accused Michigan School Shooter Charged for Contributing to Crimes

Mina Kim
at 10:30 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Police keep watch outside of Oxford High School on December 01, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan.  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The parents of a teenager accused of fatally shooting four classmates and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school last week were charged with involuntary manslaughter Saturday. Charges against parents in school shootings are rare. But Michigan prosecutor Karen D. McDonald called the actions of the parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, "egregious" based on evidence that they bought the gun for their son and kept it unsecured. We'll talk about parental criminal liability in school shootings, and its potential to prevent gun violence by minors.

Guests:

John Woodrow Cox, enterprise reporter, The Washington Post; author, "Children Under Fire: An American Crisis"

Sponsored